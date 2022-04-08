PM meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: 8 April 2022

The Prime Minister welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Downing Street this afternoon to discuss the West’s response to Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders shared their disgust at the Russian regime’s onslaught and condemned Putin’s recent attacks.

Speaking about the plight of Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes, the two leaders agreed to work together to ensure those wanting to reach family and friends in the UK could do so quickly.

They also agreed on the need to maximise the potential of renewable energy in the North Sea and collaborate on climate ambitions and green energy.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to further deepen the UK’s relationship with Germany, and intensify its cooperation across defence and security, innovation and science.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the need to make significant changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol in order to safeguard peace and stability in Northern Ireland and protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions.

They both agreed to stay in close contact and looked forward to meeting again at the G7 and NATO leaders’ summits in June.