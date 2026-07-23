PM meeting with First Minister of Wales: 23 July 2026

The Prime Minister met the First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, in Glasgow today, taking the opportunity of both leaders being in the city ahead of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony to meet in person.

The Prime Minister set out his commitment to working cooperatively with the Welsh Government, and to a relationship built on mutual respect.

They discussed their shared ambition for growth and investment to reach every part of Wales. The Prime Minister said No10 North would pay a pivotal role working with the Welsh Government, reflecting that he and the First Minister should work in tandem to deliver for people and communities.

The Prime Minister said he wanted an open and ongoing dialogue with the First Minister on the issues that matter most across Wales. He looked forward to continuing that conversation in the months ahead.