PM meeting with First Minister of Scotland John Swinney: 23 July 2026

The Prime Minister met the First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, in Glasgow today, ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Games.

The Prime Minister began by congratulating the First Minister and the city of Glasgow for hosting the Commonwealth Games, especially at short notice, and said he was looking forward to watching the opening ceremony later that evening.

The conversation then turned to how the Prime Minister and First Minister can work more closely together to build a model of devolution to improve people’s lives across Scotland. The Prime Minister reiterated his belief that deeper devolution could make a real difference in helping communities across the UK to re-industrialise - creating jobs, transforming high streets and reviving local economies - and welcomed the First Minister’s willingness to engage with that process.

The Prime Minister stated up front that another referendum on independence was off limits because it would take our focus away from growing the economy and helping families with the cost of living.

More broadly, the Prime Minister said this was a moment for both sides to work together in a constructive relationship. He looked forward to regular engagement with the First Minister in the months ahead.