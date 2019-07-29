PM meeting with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon: 29 July 2019

A Number 10 spokesman said:

The Prime Minister met the First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh today.

The Prime Minister said he was a passionate believer in the power of the Union and he would work tirelessly to strengthen the United Kingdom and improve the lives of people right across Scotland.

On Brexit, the Prime Minister said that while the government’s preference is to negotiate a new deal which abolishes the anti-democratic backstop, the UK will be leaving the EU on October 31st come what may. The PM set out the scale of work underway to prepare for our departure and also offered to hold a JMC(P) soon so that he can work with the Devolved Administrations to make sure all corners of the UK are ready to enjoy a bright future outside of the EU.

They also discussed the UK government’s pledge to expand Growth Deals with £300m of new funding. The Prime Minister said he looked forward to working with the Scottish Government to see these deals rolled out to every region of Scotland so that more communities could benefit from the funding.