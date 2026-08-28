PM meeting with First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly of Northern Ireland: 27 August 2026

The Prime Minister met with the First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland.

He also met the leaders of Sinn Féin, the Democratic Unionist Party, the Alliance Party, the Ulster Unionist Party and the Social Democratic and Labour Party.

The Prime Minister said it was good to be in Belfast where he earlier met young people and spoke about the issues affecting their lives.

The Prime Minister agreed with the First Minister and the deputy First Minister that their shared focus must be on working together to deliver stability, stronger public services and the breathing space people need as they face cost-of-living pressures.

In his meetings, the Prime Minister set out his determination to find a solution to the Northern Ireland Executive Budget. He said that the Northern Ireland Secretary, who would be taking that work forward, alongside the work to bring the Troubles Bill back to Parliament to get answers for victims, including veterans, had his full support.

The Prime Minister said as we approached the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, his commitment to every part of it including the principle of consent remained unwavering.

He said we have come a long way, and together we can keep moving Northern Ireland forward.