PM meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: 2 November 2023

The Prime Minister met with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park this morning [2 November 2023].

The leaders discussed the importance of a better global understanding of the capabilities and risks surrounding frontier AI and how we can work together on this. The Prime Minister also welcomed the European Union’s support of the landmark Bletchley Declaration which will deepen international coordination on AI safety.

Both leaders agreed to work closely together on issues of international peace and security, in particular dealing with the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East and continuing to back Ukraine against Russian aggression in Europe. Both agreed that stepping up our efforts to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a key priority.