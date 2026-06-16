PM meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: 16 June 2026

The Prime Minister met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the G7 Summit in Evian today.

The leaders began by reflecting on discussions at the G7 and the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.

With war still raging in Europe, and a conflict thousands of miles away impacting people at home, it was vital the UK and the European Union worked closely together to provide security and opportunity for both sides, the Prime Minister said.

The leaders agreed to press ahead with a UK-EU Summit on July 22 so that people on both sides could feel the benefits of UK-EU collaboration as soon as possible

Discussing migration, the Prime Minister welcomed the EU’s new Channel migration plan and updated on the UK’s work with France to deter and intercept illegal crossings.

They agreed to stay in touch.