Press release
PM meeting with Egyptian President at G7: 26 August 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Egyptian President Sisi at the G7 Summit today.
The two leaders agreed on the strength of the bilateral relationship and committed to developing a modern, strategic partnership between our countries.
They expressed their shared desire to strengthen economic, trade and security cooperation between the UK and Egypt.
Published 26 August 2019