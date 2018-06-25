PM meeting with Donald Tusk: 25 June 2018

In a meeting at Downing Street, Prime Minister Theresa May and European Council President Donald Tusk discussed this week’s upcoming European Council meeting in Brussels.

The Prime Minister said it would be an opportunity to discuss a number of important issues, including migration and security and defence ahead of the NATO Summit.

On the Brexit negotiations, the PM looked forward to discussing the continuing progress we have made on issues relating to the UK’s withdrawal and work to build towards a deep future partnership.

The PM said the UK will be setting out more detail on the UK’s vision for the future relationship in a White Paper after the June Council.

The Prime Minister and President Tusk also looked forward to the Western Balkans Summit which will take place in London next month.