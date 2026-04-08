PM meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman: 8 April 2026

The Prime Minister met His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah today.

The Prime Minister began by welcoming the ceasefire and set out how efforts must now be focused on upholding it and turning it into a lasting peace.

He was clear that it was vital now to continue work to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and discussed the UK’s ongoing efforts to convene partners to agree and plan the practical steps required to give shipping the confidence to transit the Strait.

Reflecting on the defensive operations which have taken place in the region since the conflict began, the Prime Minister thanked His Royal Highness for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect British nationals in the country.

The Prime Minister committed to continue to support Saudi Arabia as a steadfast ally including through the recent deployment of the Sky Sabre air defence system, having met UK personnel deployed to operate it earlier today.

The leaders then discussed how the UK and Saudi Arabia could further deepen their defence industrial cooperation to boost capability and mutual security for the long term, as well as continuing to grow their thriving trade and investment relationship.

The Prime Minister said he was pleased that the UK and Saudi Arabia would soon be marking 100 years of friendship under the Treaty of Jeddah and they looked forward to speaking again soon.