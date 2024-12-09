PM meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia: 9 December 2024

The Prime Minister met the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in Riyadh this evening.

The leaders began by discussing the shared challenges and opportunities between the two countries, including on defence and security, growth, and research and development.

The Prime Minister updated on his Plan for Change, which he announced last week, including his ambition to drive growth across the country.

Saudi Arabia was already playing a central role in supporting growth and job creation in the UK, especially through the green energy sector, the Prime Minister added.

The relationship between the UK and Saudi Arabia was also central to regional stability, the leaders agreed.

Reflecting on Saudi Arabia’s reform agenda, the leaders discussed the steps taken by the Crown Prince’s government to improve human rights under Saudi’s Vision 2030.

Turning to the situation in Israel and Gaza, the Prime Minister updated on his view of the situation and welcomed the Crown Prince’s reflection on how the suffering on all sides could be ended.

It was also vital there was an acceleration of aid into Gaza, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister invited the Crown Prince to the UK, and said he hoped the leaders would be able to watch a game of football in between meetings if he took up the offer.