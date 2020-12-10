PM meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed of Abu Dhabi: 10 December 2020

The Prime Minister hosted the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for a working lunch at Downing Street today.

The leaders expressed their continued commitment to the relationship between the UK and the UAE and to strengthening our countries’ shared prosperity. The Prime Minister welcomed the significant investments made by the UAE across the UK.

They agreed to step up ties in a range of areas including green technology, infrastructure and defence.

Ahead of the UK hosting COP26 next year, the PM and Crown Prince agreed on the importance of tackling climate change and discussed how to work more closely together to boost renewable energy production.

The leaders also spoke about regional security and foreign policy issues and the Prime Minister reiterated his support for the UAE’s recent agreement with Israel to normalise relations.

The Prime Minister invited the Crown Prince to visit the UK again next year to build on our partnership further.