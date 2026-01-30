PM meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang: 30 January 2026

The Prime Minister met the Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing today.

They recognised the significant progress made in UK-China relations, including the first meeting of the Economic and Financial Dialogue in over five years, and the Joint Economic and Trade Commission.

The Prime Minister welcomed plans to make it easier for British companies to do business in China, including through a new services partnership – helping the UK’s world-leading services sector to expand into China.

The Prime Minister affirmed his unequivocal commitment to the UK’s national security and agreed on the importance of meaningful dialogue to discuss issues where our perspectives differ.

The Prime Minister looked forward to closer, pragmatic co-operation that will boost UK growth, maintain stability and address global challenges like climate change.