PM meeting with Chilean President Sebastián Piñera: 10 September 2021

The Prime Minister met with Chilean President Sebastián Piñera at Downing Street today, ahead of the UK taking on the COP Presidency from Chile in November.

They agreed that urgent action is needed to deliver on the Paris Agreement and keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees alive.

The leaders committed to work closely together ahead of November’s summit to drive forward international action on ending the use of coal and transitioning to renewable energy, restoring nature, and delivering on the $100bn climate finance pledge.

They also discussed our shared ambition to boost trade and investment between the UK and Chile, including through the UK joining the CPTPP trading partnership, and collaboration on building back better from the pandemic.

The Prime Minister looked forward to partnering with President Piñera ahead of COP26 and to welcoming him to Glasgow in November.