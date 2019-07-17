PM meeting with Chief Minister of Gibraltar: 17 July 2019

A No10 spokesman said:

“The Prime Minister met the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo at Downing Street today.

“They discussed the work they have done together in a range of areas over the past three years, particularly on the UK’s exit from the EU.

“The Chief Minister passed on his thanks from the people of Gibraltar for the Prime Minister’s ongoing support. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s steadfast commitment to Gibraltar and expressed her confidence that this will continue.

“The Prime Minister and Chief Minister also discussed the latest developments in the Gibraltarian legal case on the detained oil tanker Grace I. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of Gibraltar’s independent legal process being followed and paid tribute to their efforts to implement EU Syria sanctions.”