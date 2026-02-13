PM meeting with Chancellor Merz of Germany and President Macron of France: 13 February 2026

The Prime Minister met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Munich Security Conference this afternoon.

Addressing the scale of the challenge facing Europe, they reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together, alongside other partners, to enhance our collective defence and security.

They agreed that Europe needs to step up and do more to share the burden while protecting the enduring strength of the Euro-Atlantic partnership.

We must take advantage of our huge defence capability in order to bolster our shared security and deliver for people at home, the Prime Minister added.

They confirmed their enduring support for Ukraine, especially in the face of Russia’s horrific recent attacks, and the ongoing work to secure a just and lasting peace.

They looked forward to further discussions in Munich this weekend.