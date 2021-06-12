PM meeting with Chancellor Merkel: 12 June 2021

The Prime Minister met German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 Summit in Cornwall today.

They agreed on the importance of the UK and Germany working together bilaterally to strengthen trade, security and the links between our people.

They also discussed a number of foreign policy issues including China and Russia’s destabilising activity.

Both leaders agreed that the G7 Summit provides an important opportunity to intensify shared work to tackle the current pandemic, including by increasing global vaccine supply.

The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland protocol and the need to maintain both the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UK.