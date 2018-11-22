PM meeting with Chancellor Kurz: 22 November 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister welcomed Chancellor Kurz of Austria to Downing Street today.

She emphasised the long-standing relationship between the UK and Austria, and shared priorities like security and illegal migration, which have been a key focus throughout the Austrian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor welcomed the agreement on the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union and the text on the political declaration on the future relationship. They agreed that delivering a good deal was in everyone’s interest and looked forward to the Special Council on Sunday, at which leaders of the EU27 will consider the text.