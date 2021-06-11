PM meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau: 11 June 2021

The Prime Minister met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit in Cornwall today.

They discussed their countries respective efforts to roll out a coronavirus vaccination programme and defeat the pandemic. They agreed to continue working closely together to share insights and information.

The Prime Minister noted the remarkable alignment between the UK’s and Canada’s foreign policy goals, including our shared work to increase girls’ education, defend media freedom, tackle climate change and protect human rights around the world.

The leaders agreed a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Canada would unlock huge opportunities for both of our countries. They agreed to redouble their efforts to secure an FTA as soon as possible.

They discussed a number of foreign policy issues including China and Iran. The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Trudeau for Canada’s leadership on the international response following the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines plane in Tehran last year.

Both leaders agreed that this weekend’s Summit would be a pivotal moment for G7 leaders to come together and make concrete progress on major world issues.