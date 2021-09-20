PM meeting with Brazilian President Bolsonaro: 20 September 2021

The Prime Minister met Brazilian President Bolsonaro today at the UN General Assembly.

The Prime Minister stressed the important role Brazil must play, as a major South American economy and home to the Amazon rainforest, in tackling climate change and preserving biodiversity.

He welcomed Brazil’s commitment to reach net zero by 2050 and to end illegal deforestation by 2030. The Prime Minister encouraged President Bolsonaro to increase his 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution.

The leaders discussed the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of vaccines as our best tool to fight the virus and save lives around the world, and emphasised the important role the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has played in the UK, Brazil and elsewhere.