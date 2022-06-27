PM meeting with Argentinian President Fernández: 27 June 2022

The Prime Minister met Argentinian President Fernández at the G7 Summit in Germany today.

The leaders discussed the conflict in Ukraine. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the international community upholding Ukraine’s sovereignty by backing President Zelenskyy’s appeal for international support. The Ukrainians would not stop fighting whatever we said. They were seeing their loved ones killed and were fighting for their lives.

The Prime Minister and President Fernández agreed to work together on a number of issues of interest to both the UK and Argentina, including sustainable energy and helping to get grain out of Ukraine.

President Fernández raised the Falkland Islands. The Prime Minister was firm that their sovereignty is not in question. The Prime Minister stressed that the Falkland Islanders, like all people, have a right to self-determination.

Both leaders agreed on the enduring value of the friendship between the British and Argentinian people and that finding ways to strengthen the relationship between our countries would benefit both the UK and Argentina.