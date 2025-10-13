PM meeting with Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: 13 October 2025

The Prime Minister met the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit today.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the Amir for his personal leadership, alongside Türkiye, Egypt and the United States, in bringing us to this historic day.

They agreed that this is a turning point for the Middle East, after months of horror and suffering. Seeing the hostages released this morning, and aid pouring into Gaza, is what the world has been longing for, the Prime Minister added.

Both leaders acknowledged that today must turn into a lasting, sustainable peace.

The Prime Minister was clear that the UK stands ready to support the next phase. He confirmed that the UK will play a role in the reconstruction of Gaza, participate in the ceasefire monitoring mission and support the process of decommissioning of Hamas – preventing them from ever posing a threat again.

He finished by saying he looked forward to continuing to work closely with the Amir on delivering a lasting peace and a stable, secure future for the whole region.