PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 1 March 2025
Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed President Zelenskyy to Downing Street this afternoon.
The Prime Minister reiterated his unwavering support for Ukraine, adding that the UK will always stand with them, for as long as it takes.
The Prime Minister re-stated his determination to finding a path that ends Russia’s illegal war and ensures a just and lasting peace that secures Ukraine’s future sovereignty and security.
The leaders looked forward to continuing these discussions at tomorrow’s leaders’ summit in London.