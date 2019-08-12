PM launches sentencing review to look at most dangerous and prolific offenders

An urgent review of sentencing policy has been ordered by the Prime Minister today (12 August 2019), to ensure the public are properly protected from the most dangerous criminals.

The work, to be kicked off immediately, will focus on violent and sexual offenders and whether they are serving sentences that truly reflect the severity of their crimes.

It will consider whether changes in legislation are needed to lock them up for longer – by not letting them out part-way through a sentence. It will also look at how to break the cycle of repeat offenders.

The Prime Minister has instructed the Government review team to report directly to him with recommendations this autumn.

The review will look at:

sentencing for the most serious violent and sexual offenders

the rules governing when and how these offenders are released

sentencing of the most prolific offenders

This confirms a commitment made by the Prime Minister when he entered Downing Street last month.

It forms part of a Government overhaul of the criminal justice system to further protect the public – by cracking down on crime, raising prison standards, rehabilitating offenders and cutting the vicious cycle of re-offending.

Also today a further £85 million has been awarded to the Crown Prosecution Service to build capacity and manage caseloads over the next two years.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Dangerous criminals must be kept off our streets, serving the sentences they deserve – victims want to see it, the public want to see it and I want to see it. To ensure confidence in the system, the punishment must truly fit the crime. We have all seen examples of rapists and murderers let out too soon or people offending again as soon as they’re released. This ends now. We want them caught, locked up, punished and properly rehabilitated.

Later today the Prime Minister will host leaders from the police, probation and prison sectors to discuss how to cut crime and improve the criminal justice system.

Yesterday he announced up to £2.5 billion investment to create 10,000 extra prison places, starting with the new Full Sutton prison.

This follows announcements to recruit 20,000 new police officers over the next three years and the Home Secretary’s confirmation that all 43 police forces in England and Wales can use enhanced stop and search powers.