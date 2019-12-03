PM hosts Chancellor Merkel, President Macron and President Erdogan in Downing Street: 3 December 2019

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson met today with Chancellor Merkel, President Macron and President Erdogan to discuss Syria, Libya and Counter-Terrorism.

Following the meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson said:

The leaders discussed the broad strategic, economic and defence partnerships between their countries and agreed the importance of further deepening these, including through NATO.

On Syria, the leaders agreed that humanitarian access, including cross-border, must be ensured and that a UN needs assessment should form the basis for getting aid to those who require it in the North-East.

The leaders said they would work to create the conditions for the safe, voluntary and sustainable return of refugees and that the fight must be continued against terrorism in all its forms. They also agreed that all attacks against civilians in Syria, including those in Idlib, must stop. They noted their support to the Constitutional Committee process and the importance of UNSCR 2254.

On Libya, the leaders reiterated their support for SRSG Salamé to move forward a Libyan-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations and supported by the Berlin Format.

The leaders agreed that meetings in this format should continue.