PM calls with the King of Bahrain, the Crown Prince of Kuwait and the King of Jordan: 1 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the King of Bahrain, the Crown Prince of Kuwait and the King of Jordan this morning.

He expressed the UK’s solidarity in the face of dangerous Iranian escalation, which has seen indiscriminate missile and drone attacks launched at their countries in the last 24 hours.

They discussed the safety of civilians in the region, including British nationals and armed forces personnel, and expressed deep concern that strikes have hit civilian and commercial infrastructure - harming innocent people.

He reiterated that the UK has had planes in the sky since yesterday as part of the coordinated defensive response to protect our partners in the region, and would continue to offer our support.