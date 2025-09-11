PM calls with President Macron of France and Chancellor Merz of Germany: 11 September 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of France Emmanuel Macron this morning, following a separate phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz earlier today.

In both calls, the leaders condemned the shocking Russian violation of NATO and Poland’s airspace yesterday.

It was clear that Russia was continuing to ramp up its aggression, systematically stepping up its attacks through a campaign of increasingly belligerent actions, including through strikes on the Council of Ministers and diplomatic missions in Kyiv, the Prime Minister said.

Discussing how the UK and France could bolster Poland’s defences, the Prime Minister said the UK stood ready to support any further NATO deployments to the region.

On wider European security, Chancellor Merz and the Prime Minister underscored the importance of defending NATO from both conventional and hybrid threats posed by Russia.

Turning to the Middle East, the Prime Minister updated on his recent diplomatic engagements and stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, an acceleration of aid, and a return to negotiations. He underscored his condemnation for Israel’s action in Doha.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.