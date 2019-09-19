PM calls with European leaders: 18 September 2019

This afternoon the Prime Minister spoke to European Commission President Juncker, European Parliament President Sassoli, Cypriot President Anastasiades, and Latvian Prime Minister Kariņš.

The Prime Minister and President Juncker discussed the positive and constructive conversation they had in Luxembourg on Monday and their shared determination to reach a deal.

The Prime Minister updated the other European leaders on the progress of the Brexit talks to date and reiterated that, when the UK leaves the EU on October 31, his preference is that we do so with a deal. He spoke about the work that was underway to find an alternative to the backstop that protects both the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement and the integrity of the single market.