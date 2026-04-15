PM calls social media companies into Downing Street

Prime Minister calls senior leaders from some of the biggest social media companies into Downing Street

Follows government taking powers to act quickly once its consultation concludes, including on measures to protect kids from social media harms

PM puts children’s safety first and tells companies this is the time to meet the moment, address parents’ concerns and prepare for next steps

The Prime Minister will say “looking the other way is not an option” as he brings senior leaders of major social media companies – Meta, Snap, Google (YouTube), TikTok and X – to Downing Street today to press for progress on one of the most urgent issues affecting children today.

For parents, the stakes could not be higher – this is about whether children grow up supported and safe online or exposed to harm with no one taking responsibility. When it comes to keeping young people safe online, the Prime Minister has been clear this is not a question of if the government will act, but how.

Throughout the government’s consultation, he has heard first hand from parents on the worries they have about the growing grip of social media on their children’s lives and the need for greater support.

The Prime Minister has said his government will not sit on its hands after the consultation, but instead has acted swiftly to take the legislative powers needed to move quickly once it has concluded to deliver change within months, not years.

Some social media companies have already stepped up by putting in place protections like disabling autoplay for children by default and giving parents greater control over screen time and introducing curfews. But the Prime Minister has argued we must go further to protect children and meet the moment.

During today’s meeting, the Prime Minister and Technology Secretary will set out the government’s principles and values when it comes to protecting children, and press for answers from companies on what they are doing to keep children safe online and responding to families’ concerns.

Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Social media shapes how children see themselves, their friendships and the world around them. When that comes with real risks, looking the other way is not an option. Parents rightly expect action and fast. That’s why we’ve already taken the powers needed to move quickly once our consultation ends. I will take whatever steps necessary to keep children safe online. Today is about making sure social media companies step up and take responsibility. The consequences of failing to act are stark. We owe it to parents, and to the next generation, to put children’s safety first – because they won’t forgive us if we don’t.

The meeting comes halfway through the government’s consultation, Growing Up in the Online World, which has so far received more than 45,000 responses to proposals aimed at protecting children’s wellbeing online.

With around six weeks left before the consultation closes on 26 May, the government is urging parents and children to get involved and help shape the next steps.

The consultation is the most ambitious of its kind in the world. It explores key questions including whether to introduce a minimum age for social media, limits on addictive design features, and stronger safeguards around AI chatbots for young people.

Almost 6,000 young people have already taken part, and more than 80 organisations – including schools, charities and community groups – have participated in engagement sessions with ministers and officials in recent months.