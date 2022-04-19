PM call with world leaders: 19 April 2022

This afternoon the Prime Minister spoke to the leaders of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Poland, Italy, Romania, Japan, European Commission, European Council, and the NATO Secretary General about the situation in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister updated the leaders on his visit to Kyiv earlier this month. He underscored the critical need for further military support to Ukraine in the face of a major Russian offensive in the Donbas and ongoing attacks elsewhere.

The leaders agreed to work together to find a long-term security solution so that Ukraine could never be attacked in this way again. They discussed the need to increase the pressure on Russia with more sanctions against Putin’s war machine, as well as further diplomatic isolation.

The Prime Minister welcomed President Biden’s leadership, and the allies agreed to work closely together in the weeks and months to come.