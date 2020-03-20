PM call with the UN Secretary-General: 20 March 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to UN Secretary-General António Guterres this evening to discuss international efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

They agreed on the need for a global response to this global challenge, and for countries to coordinate in order to stop the spread of the virus and limit the economic impact on our citizens.

They underlined the importance of continued funding for the development of a vaccine and to support the resilience of healthcare systems in developing countries.

The Prime Minister said that the UK had already committed £241 million to the international response and would continue to look at what further support was necessary.