PM call with the Sultan of Oman: 22 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik al Said, this morning.

Discussing the developments in the Middle East overnight, they agreed on the grave threat posed by Iran’s nuclear programme and reiterated calls for them to return to the negotiating table.

An escalation of the conflict is in no-one’s interests and the focus must be on de-escalation, they added.

Both leaders agreed that the situation in Gaza is intolerable, and we must maintain momentum behind reaching an immediate ceasefire there.

They agreed to stay in close touch.