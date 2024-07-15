PM call with the Sultan of Oman: 15 July 2024
The Prime Minister spoke to the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, this afternoon.
The Prime Minister spoke to the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, this afternoon.
The Prime Minister began by affirming his personal commitment to the relationship between the UK and Oman and looked forward to expanding UK-Oman ties across defence, security and economic prosperity.
Reflecting on the situation in the Middle East, the leaders agreed that regional security was paramount and agreed to work closely to ensure stability.
The leaders agreed to remain in contact and looked forward to meeting soon.