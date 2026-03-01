PM call with the Sultan of Oman: 1 March 2026
The Prime Minister spoke to the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said, this afternoon.
The Prime Minister spoke to the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said, this afternoon.
He expressed the UK’s support of Oman in the face of Iran’s widespread and uncontrolled retaliation. They shared their concern about the safety of civilians and the rising number of injured people as a result of the strikes.
He reiterated that the UK has had planes in the sky since yesterday as part of the coordinated defensive response to protect our partners in the region, and would continue to offer our support.