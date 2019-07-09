PM call with the Prime Minister of Greece: 9 July 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

Today the Prime Minister spoke to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to congratulate him on his recent election victory.

She confirmed that the UK stands ready to work with the new Government of Greece to improve the trading relationship between our countries and support a more outward-facing Greek economy.

The two leaders also discussed other areas where the UK and Greece have a strong relationship, particularly security and defence. The Prime Minister expressed her confidence that her successor would continue to develop the partnership in these areas.

On wider regional issues, the Prime Minister said that she believed the Prespes Agreement with North Macedonia was an important step forward and welcomed Prime Minister Mitsotakis’s commitment to honour its implementation.