PM call with the President of the European Commission: 20 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for her warm congratulations, adding that he was looking forward to working closely with President von der Leyen and her team.

Building a closer and ambitious relationship was key to delivery in both the UK and Europe, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders agreed their teams should work closely towards a UK-EU Summit later in the year.

Turning to Ukraine, the Prime Minister underlined that the UK’s steadfast commitment to Ukraine would be ironclad under his government, and thanked President von der Leyen for her leadership on the conflict.

The two leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.