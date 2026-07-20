PM call with the President of France: 20 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to President Emmanuel Macron of France this evening.

The Prime Minister began by setting out how he is looking forward to building on the strong UK-France relationship to deliver for people on both sides of the Channel.

Turning to Ukraine, the two leaders discussed the need to work together to continue supporting Ukraine as it resists Russia’s full-scale invasion, including through co-chairing the Coalition of the Willing.

On the Middle East, the two leaders agreed the need to continue efforts towards deescalation and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

They also discussed continuing the UK and France’s close cooperation on energy and defence, and the Prime Minister paid tribute to President Macron for his efforts to bring the Bayeux Tapestry to the UK, which underlined the UK and France’s enduring friendship.

The two leaders look forward to speaking again and the Prime Minister welcoming President Macron to the United Kingdom at the earliest opportunity.