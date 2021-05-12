PM call with the Northern Irish First Minister and deputy First Minister: 12 May 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill, this afternoon.

He said the conclusions of the Ballymurphy Inquest, published yesterday, were deeply sad and that the events of August 1971 were tragic. The Prime Minister apologised unreservedly on behalf of the UK Government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy and the huge anguish that the lengthy pursuit of truth has caused the families of those killed.

The Prime Minster restated the Government’s intention to deliver a way forward in Northern Ireland that focuses on reconciliation, delivers for victims of the Troubles and ends the cycle of reinvestigations. He stressed the importance of working hard to keep the gains made through the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and of all parties doing their utmost to help the victims’ families find out what happened to their loved ones, so that future generations are not burdened by the past.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the First Minister and deputy First Minister on Northern Ireland’s progress in rolling out coronavirus vaccinations. He extended an invitation for the First Minister and deputy First Minister to join a meeting to discuss COVID recovery.