PM call with the Irish Taoiseach: 27 April 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening.

They updated one another on the Covid situation and progress on vaccine rollouts in their countries. They agreed to continue working together to fight the pandemic and to consider ways they may support each other.

They discussed Northern Ireland and the importance of continued good relations between the UK and Ireland to the peace process. They committed to strengthening the partnership further and finding new ways to cooperate on areas like trade and science.

The Prime Minister and Taoiseach looked forward to meeting in person as soon as possible.