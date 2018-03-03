PM call with the First Minister of Scotland: 2 March 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke to First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon yesterday evening.

They spoke about the impacts caused across the UK by the adverse weather conditions.

Turning to the speech she made that day, the Prime Minister went on to say that she has set out a vision for an ambitious economic partnership between the UK and EU. Alongside the five foundations that would underpin the future partnership, she said we would seek customs arrangements that would lead to as frictionless trade as possible with our European neighbours, as well as ensure no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. The new agreement we reach should protect the jobs and security of the British people and strengthen the union of nations in the UK.

The Prime Minister then said we would be working closely with the EU to provide certainty for businesses within both the UK and Europe.

The Prime Minister and First Minister discussed recent progress on Clause 11 of the EU Withdrawal Bill and agreed both governments should continue to work to reach an agreement.

They finished the call by saying that they both looked forward to furthering discussions during the Plenary meeting of the JMC P on March 14.