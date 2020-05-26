PM call with the Emir of Qatar: 15 May 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani, today to discuss the global response to coronavirus and our shared economic interests.

He expressed the UK’s gratitude to Qatar for keeping Hamad International Airport operational as a transit hub, which has helped to facilitate the return of tens of thousands of British citizens from around the world.

They discussed the importance of the UK and Qatar’s cooperation in security, trade and investment, and confirmed their shared ambition to further boost these ties.

Both leaders agreed on the need to step up the international response to coronavirus. The Prime Minister extended an invitation to Sheikh Tamim to attend the Global Vaccine Summit the UK is hosting virtually on 4 June, in partnership with Gavi, to raise vital funds to vaccinate millions of children worldwide against deadly diseases.