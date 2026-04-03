PM call with the Crown Prince of Kuwait: 3 April 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah this morning.

The Prime Minister began by condemning the reckless overnight drone attack on a Kuwaiti oil refinery. He reiterated that the UK stands with Kuwait and all our allies in the Gulf. They discussed the deployment of the UK’s Rapid Sentry air defence system to Kuwait, which will protect Kuwaiti and British personnel and interests in the region, while avoiding escalation into wider conflict.

Regarding ongoing disruption to global shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the Prime Minister and Crown Prince welcomed the meeting convened by the Foreign Secretary yesterday on a viable plan to reopen the Strait.

They agreed to continue to work together on this and stay in close contact over the coming weeks.