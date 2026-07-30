PM call with the Crown Prince of Bahrain: 30 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to His Royal Highness Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince And Prime Minister of Bahrain, this morning.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the Prime Minister condemned the unacceptable Iranian attacks on Bahrain and offered His Royal Highness the UK’s ongoing support.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to the UK-Bahrain Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement.

Turning to trade, the Prime Minister welcomed the UK and Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement, and underlined his desire to continue to work with Bahrain on trade to help drive growth in every postcode in the UK and drive prosperity in both countries.

The two leaders look forward to speaking soon.