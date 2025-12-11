PM call with the Coalition of the Willing: 11 December 2025

The Prime Minister co-chaired a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing this afternoon.

The Prime Minister updated allies on this week’s engagements with other international partners and on the continued intensive work on the US-led peace plan.

They all agreed this is a pivotal moment for Ukraine, its people, and for the security we all share across the Euro-Atlantic region.

President Zelenskyy updated the group on the continued Russian bombardment of Ukraine, killing innocent civilians and destroying critical infrastructure.

The leaders then discussed the significant progress made in starving Russia’s war machine through coordinated sanctions and enforcement, and in stepping up support for Ukraine. They also discussed the progress made on mobilising frozen Russian Sovereign Assets.

As Ukraine enters its fourth winter of fighting, the leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to fund military support. The Prime Minister underscored that the UK would continue to work closely with partners to maintain pressure on Russia and provide Ukraine with the support it needs for as long as it takes.