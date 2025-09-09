PM call with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: 9 September 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani this evening.

He reiterated his condemnation of the strike by Israel in Doha today and gave his condolences for the death of a Qatari security officer killed in the attack.

He added that Israel’s action represents a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and risks fuelling further escalation when the focus should be ending the devastating cycle of violence in the region.

The Prime Minister underscored his gratitude at the indispensable role Qatar has played in trying to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. He welcomed the Amir’s determination to continue with peace talks and added that the UK stands ready to do everything possible to support his efforts.