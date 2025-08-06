PM call with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: 6 August 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani this afternoon.

The leaders began by discussing the appalling humanitarian situation in Gaza and the Prime Minister underlined the urgent need for a ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and an immediate influx of aid into Gaza. The Prime Minister thanked His Highness for Qatar’s tireless work on ceasefire negotiations and reiterated the UK’s support.

The leaders agreed there must be no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza and the Prime Minister set out his work so far with allies on a concrete plan to secure lasting peace in the region as part of a two-state solution.

They agreed to continue to work closely together on this going forward, and that they would stay in touch.