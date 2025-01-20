PM call with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: 20 January 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani this afternoon.

The leaders began by reflecting on the success of the Qatar State Visit last month, and they agreed on the importance and strength of the UK-Qatar partnership.

Turning to the Middle East, the Prime Minister thanked the Amir for his steadfast leadership in securing a ceasefire deal.

They both agreed on the requirement to maintain pressure on both sides to ensure that the deal is fully implemented, seeing the release of all hostages and an increase of aid into Gaza.

The Prime Minister underscored that the UK, alongside international partners, will continue to be at the forefront of efforts to ensure long-term peace in the Middle East.

A two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state will ensure a better future for all, the leaders agreed.

They looked forward to speaking soon.