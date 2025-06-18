PM call with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: 18 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani this evening.

The leaders began by discussing the developments in the Middle East in recent days, and both echoed the need for de-escalation and diplomacy.

Underscoring the deep defence and security relationship between the two countries, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for Qatar and leaders discussed how both countries could further support regional stability.

Turning to Gaza, the Prime Minister reiterated the intolerable situation on the ground and underlined the UK’s support for an immediate ceasefire.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.