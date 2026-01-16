PM call with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani: 16 January 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani last night.

The leaders discussed the terrible scenes in Iran in recent days, and the Prime Minister shared his concerns about the horrific violence against protestors and the risk to wider regional stability.

They agreed that diplomacy was in everybody’s interests, and that Iran must change course and end its repression of fundamental freedoms.

It was clear that Qatar and the UK had a close, important relationship that they would continue to deepen, across a variety of shared priorities. The Prime Minister added that in a more volatile world, it was necessary to go further and faster on defence to meet this challenge.

They agreed to keep in close touch.