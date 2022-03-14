PM call with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani: 14 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, this afternoon.

They shared their horror at the conflict and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine. The Prime Minister welcomed Qatar’s support to date and stressed that the international community must take a clear and united stand against Russian aggression.

The leaders discussed their concerns around volatility in the energy market and agreed to continue working together to improve global energy security, including on ensuring sustainable gas supplies and boosting renewables.

The Prime Minister reiterated the strength of the UK-Qatar partnership and looked forward to meeting His Highness Sheikh Tamim in person at the earliest opportunity.